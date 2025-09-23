Ski shops in Colorado Springs begin preparing for the winter rush

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For skiing and snowboarder fanatics, the feeling of grabbing your equipment, heading to the mountain and taking some powder turns is just a few snow storms away.

Many of the popular Colorado ski areas have announced they are opening in November or early December. In preparation, several local Colorado Springs businesses are getting ready for the 2025-2026 ski season.

“Everybody got very excited when we saw our first snow on Pikes Peak. It gets everybody in the mood, cooler temperatures,” said Lisa Youngwerth, owner of Gearonimo Sports.

“We have a few new skis, loads of snowboards, new and used, and ski boots, everything that goes with the skiing package,” said Youngwerth.

From wall to wall, floor to ceiling, and in every nook and crannie, the shelves at Gearonimo Sports are packed full as they get ready for the winter rush.

“We're already starting to do some ski tuning and waxing, and we've rented a few season rentals,” said Youngwerth.

Eleanor Sheahan

Youngwerth said they also hire on more staff to keep up with the busy ski season.

“It's when we make our profit so that we could go through the summer and still stay open,” said Youngwerth.

She said from now until November 1, they are having a renter sale.

“We are running a special till November 1, adult ski or snowboard packages are $140 for the season and then children ski and snowboard are $85,” said Youngwerth.

While they are offering a variety of skis and snowboarding, down the road, Bicycle Experience is selling a totally different way to get down the mountain.

“Ski bikes. Ski bikes. I'm really excited for these,” said Marty Coleman.

Eleanor Sheahan

He said ski bike contraptions have gained more popularity in recent years.

“The frames look just like a regular bike. They're not. Everything's kind of compressed together,” said Coleman.

On a ski bike, the wheels have been swapped with two skis.

“You need to get the hang of it first. It's a little learning curve, but it's pretty cool,” said Coleman.

Eleanor Sheahan

He said people can buy or rent a ski bike to try this winter at Bicycle Experience.

“It's going to be really nice to kind of bridge the gap from bikes to snowboarding, skiing, to this contraption,” said Coleman.

This is the second winter the Bicycle Experience will sell snowboards and offer tuning. So no matter how you plan on enjoying the snow this winter, stores in Colorado Springs are ready to get you geared up.

