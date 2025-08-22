Six people, including a high school student, died in a 'dairy accident' in Weld County. Here's what we know.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six people, including a high school student, died in a "dairy accident" in Weld County on Wednesday.

The Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said its crews were dispatched to the 32000 block of Weld County Road 18 around 6 p.m. for a "confined space rescue." Scripps News Denver is working to learn what the "confined space" was, as the department did not further explain.

Denver7

When they arrived, crews entered the confined space to begin the rescue efforts. However, they found six deceased individuals whose bodies were recovered.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office confirmed all were male, but their names and ages have not been released.

"The Weld County Coroner’s Office is investigating these deaths as possibly being the result of gas exposure in a confined space; however, final cause and manner of death will await the conclusion of autopsy and toxicology results," the coroner's office told Scripps News Denver.

In a statement, the Weld RE-9 School District identified one of the people who died as a student at Highland High School in Ault. The school district said it has made counseling and support services available to students and staff.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family and friends during this difficult time, and we extend our sincere condolences to all who are impacted by this loss," the statement read in part.

Scripps News Denver's Veronica Acosta went to the area in Weld County, which brought us to Prospect Valley Dairy.

A spokesperson with UCHealth Greeley Hospital said the hospital cared for three additional patients, who have all been released.

Scripps News Denver's Veronica Acosta went to the area in Weld County and spoke with a man who used to work at the farm where the incident occurred. He said that while he wasn't a current employee, he went to find out what happened because he knew the victims.

"They started working here about six years ago," the man, who identified himself as Inés, told Scripps News Denver. "They couldn't tell me what happened, but something happened. That's why I came, because they were my friends."

Denver7

Scripps News Denver contacted Dairy Farmers of America, which provided this brief statement: "We can confirm that a tragic accident occurred on one of our member farms in Keenesburg, Colo., which has resulted in the death of six people. We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased. At this early stage, we have no further details."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) told Scrips News Denver it is investigating this incident.

No other details have been shared publicly, but Scripps News Denver is working to learn more.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.