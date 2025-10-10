Sitting on bench for 24 hours: Springs Rescue Mission CEO raises awareness about homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — It's a 24-hour mission to raise awareness about homelessness across the city. Springs Rescue Mission's President and CEO, Travis Williams, is spending 24 hours sitting on a park bench near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

His goal is to create open discussions between city leaders, community leaders and people experiencing homelessness.

“I hope this is a positive expression of a community dialogue that won’t stop within 24 hours,” said Williams. “But one that will continue for months and years to come.”

The effort comes as the number of people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County continues to be a problem.

According to this year’s annual Point in Time Count, 1,745 people are currently unhoused, a 34% increase compared to 2024.

Among them is James Vigil, who’s been living on the streets for about a month and a half.

“This is all new to me,” he said. “I was a cook at a restaurant, but after COVID, the business died and I got laid off,” said Vigil.

Vigil says he’s been trying to find work, but it has been difficult to find one for his age.

“I turned 50 a couple of months ago,” said Vigil. “No one wants to hire a 50-year-old because they think I’ll be slower.”

Despite the challenges, Vigil says not everyone experiencing homelessness fits the stereotypes people think of.

“A lot of people do drugs or drink, but not everyone does," said Vigil.

Williams says that’s part of what the Springs Rescue Mission hopes to highlight during the event, there are people on the streets working hard to rebuild their lives.

“There are homeless individuals who are really trying hard,” said Williams. “Addiction is hard. Broken relationships are hard. But people are doing their best.”

Throughout the 24-hour event, Williams has been joined by city and community leaders, including Mayor Yemi Mobolade, to listen and discuss ways to bridge the gap.

Williams says he will continue his sit on the bench until 1 p.m. Friday, completing a full 24 hours. He hopes the event not only raises funds, but also builds compassion and understanding about people experiencing homelessness.

“I just wish people would have more consideration,” said Vigil.

News5’s Peter Choi will check back Friday to hear about Williams’ experience through the night and the message he hopes to share with the community.

___

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.