Single Colorado mom highlights National Adoption Month, cares for child 24/7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the Colorado Department of Human Services recognizes National Adoption Month in November, a single mother in Colorado Springs is sharing a powerful message on the importance of growing your family through adoption.

Vera Garyeazon is a registered nurse who raised her biological children until they were out of the house in 2021. Having come from a family that included nine brothers and sisters spending her childhood in Africa, Garyeazon says caring for others is just natural to her.

"Love is the center of everything that we do," Garyeazon said with her adopted daughter Evelynn, sitting next to her in a wheelchair. "You have to love what you do... from the time I was a little girl... ,I love children and I always wanted to have children around me."

Evelynn was born with Cerebral Palsy; she has seizures and has something called "smooth brain." Garyeazon described smooth brain as meaning Evelynn's brain never fully formed, and because of that, she needs 24/7 care and is immobile.

Evelynn has been in the care of Garyeazon since she was four years old and is one of more than half a dozen medically fragile children she has fostered over the past few years. Garyeazon decided to adopt Evelynn, explaining that Evelynn's biological mother loved her but just didn't have the means to provide the care Evelynn requires.

Garyeazon stood by Evelynn, explaining her daily routine and even her routine throughout the night. Garyeazon is tasked with clearing Evelynn's airway every 15 to 20 minutes during the day. Changing her. Washing her. Providing her with medication. The need doesn't stop at night. Garyeazon says she has to wake up every two to three hours to turn Evelynn. Garyeazon sleeps when she has a chance, but most of the time she is right by Evelynn's side, caring for her, even making time to get her outside to the park and movies.

Garyeazon does get some breaks with help from a couple of nurses and with financial help from the state. But as Garyeazon added, the financial support isn't enough to cover her mortgage and many other things, so she works part-time on top of caring for Evelynn. As News5 spoke with Garyeazon, she explained she has nicknamed Evelynn "Princess Evee," based on her personality.

"When she's sleeping, we make sure we don't disturb her," Garyeazon said with a smile. "She watches what she wanna watch. If you change it to watch what you wanna watch, she'll get mad. She'll start crying, then you gotta put her show back on."

With the amount of time and care she provides Evelynn, News5 Senior Reporter Tony Keith was in awe of her work ethic, calling Garyeazon a superhero.

"I come from a very humble background," Garyeazon responded. "I was raised by a preacher. I grew up in a Christian home and so then I became a nurse, and then the training from my nursing school taught me more how to care for people."

This year also marks the 20th anniversary for the Colorado Heart Gallery. The statewide initiative plays a powerful role in finding loving homes for kids and teens waiting to be adopted.

"Every child and teen deserves a safe, loving family,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “Adoption gives young people the stability and support they need to thrive when reunification with their birth family isn’t possible. The families we honor this month demonstrate the incredible difference a loving home can make.”

Currently, almost 300 children and youth are waiting to be adopted. CDHS continues to seek foster and kinship families across the state, especially for siblings, teens, and youth with behavioral or mental health needs. Anyone over 21 who can offer a safe and caring home can apply to become a foster parent.

CDHS is highlighting the 658 children and youth in foster care who were adopted in 2024.

