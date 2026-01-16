Silver Key receives approval for new affordable senior housing development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Silver Key says the City of Colorado Springs has approved its new affordable senior housing development.

Silver Key says they acquired a 1.223-acre site along North Weber Street near North Nevada Avenue and Fontanero Street.

According to Silver Key, a bus stop will be located along the site for people who live there. They say the following services and amenities are all located within two blocks:



a hospital

grocery store

shopping center

extensive trail system

Silver Key proposes to develop 49 affordable senior housing units, 47 of which will be one-bedroom, and the others will be two-bedroom.

Officials say the project is designed for low-income seniors who are 62 years or older. They also say it aims to address a housing shortage for seniors in the area.

Silver Key says they're hoping to secure finalized plans and financing by mid-2026.

