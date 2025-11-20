Silver Key proposes 47-unit senior apartment complex for Colorado Springs' Old North End

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A vacant lot in Colorado Springs' Old North End neighborhood could soon become home to a 47-unit senior apartment complex designed for low-income seniors.

The development is being proposed by Silver Key, a well-known local senior care organization, for a plot that has sat empty for the past four years on the north side of the Old North End.

The plot sits at the corner of North Weber and East Madison.



"This one is really focused on seniors aged 62 and older," says Jason DeaBueno, CEO & President of Silver Key.

The project aims to address a significant housing shortage for seniors in the area. Silver Key currently has 400 people on its waitlist for senior housing.

"We have 400 people on our waitlist. And so when we have that many people on a waitlist, it really does beg the question, what is next? How do we address the housing issue?" says DeaBueno.

The lot is zoned Office-Residential, which does not allow for the building of multifamily apartments. Silver Key has filed a conditional use with the city to permit construction. The new zone would be listed as Multi-family residential.

Because of its location, the development would not be required to comply with the historical regulations that some of the neighborhood requires. The lot is located just outside the neighborhood’s historic preservation zone.

Neighbors I spoke to had positive reactions to the proposed development.

Trish Maher, who works as a server at a restaurant across the street from the vacant lot, supports the project.

"I love the idea. I think that it will build the community," Maher said.

While no specific blueprint exists yet, the complex is expected to resemble other developments constructed by Silver Key. The organization plans to hold a public informational meeting to gather community input.

"We haven't got it scheduled yet, but we're working on that, and we'll be announcing that and getting people to that meeting. We do want to hear from the community," says DeaBueno.

Sandra, a local resident currently between homes, expressed enthusiasm about the potential development when I informed her about the project.

"I really would. I'm glad that you go through Silver Key to get initiated, you know, get started. So yeah, I'm already signed up with them. I'm looking forward to go let them know," she said.

Silver Key hopes to secure finalized plans and financing by mid-2026, which would be a significant step toward transforming the grassy vacant lot into much-needed senior housing.

