Silver Key expands food drive for seniors in need of food assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hunger doesn't take a holiday, especially for people on a fixed income. For seniors, it can be more challenging because they often have to choose between paying for groceries and medical bills.

Silver Key Senior Services is doing an extra food drive to bridge that hunger gap.

"I am a senior and (I'm) on a fixed income," said Sue Blythe.

News5 spoke with Blythe last November about her struggle to pay for rent.

"$1,200 a month, that can be all your income," said Blythe.

Since then, she has lived in an affordable housing unit.

"I know I'm going to have medical bills. I know I'm going to have rent," said Blythe.

She says paying for groceries was another thing to worry about. Silver Key's Volunteer Director, Jayme Holligan, says Blythe is not alone.

"We serve generally about 1,400 seniors every month," said Holligan.

She says the center has seen an uptick in people seeking food assistance, so this year, the center is doing an additional food drive at local grocery stores.

"We ultimately wanted to bridge something into the summer season, particularly around the holiday," said Holligan.

Blythe says that because of the Silver Key's food pantry, she is now better able to pay her medical bills.

You can still drop off donations at participating grocery stores, which are listed below:

King Soopers (9225 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920)

July 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Safeway (1425 S. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916)

July 3, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

