Silver Key opens a larger thrift store location in Monument to support older adults in the Tri-Lakes area

MONUMENT — Silver Key Senior Services is holding a grand opening Friday morning for its Tri-Lakes thrift store’s new location in Monument. The store is located at 586 W Highway 150, next to the Safeway. It moved a mile down the road from its previous spot.

From stacked bookshelves to full clothing racks and charming jewelry stands, the new location is ready for customers. The director of retail sales, Brieana Weaver, said the thrift store has a long history in the community, serving Monument for nearly 20 years.

Eleanor Sheahan

"But as we've started to grow and see more business and more people wanting to shop and donate and volunteer, we knew that we needed a bigger space," Weaver said.

Weaver said the new space is about twice the size of the old location, which means more items are up for sale.

"We have something for everyone and everyday values. Most of our clothing is on a color rotation. So it just comes in at one price and then each week it gets cheaper and cheaper and cheaper," Weaver said.

The store's mission is to help older adults live independently with dignity, and every purchase is invested back into the community.

"The proceeds from the store go back into the local activity center that Silver Key runs, and we're hoping that the store can be a catalyst to really help us expand services and programs up here," Weaver said.

Eleanor Sheahan

The store also provides a unique space for volunteers.

"A lot of our volunteers come in just wanted to socialize, wanted to hang out, wanted to be part of something. So we give them a place to socialize, hang out, and be part of something and it's beautiful. It is really what makes this space unique," Weaver said.

Weaver said a huge part of the store are the donations they receive from the community. The store accepts donations and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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