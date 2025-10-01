Shutdown, or not, aid groups must anticipate impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Non-profit aid groups in the Pikes Peak region are paying attention the impasse in Washington D.C. knowing a shutdown could create a temporary bump of people needing some help.

Included is Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

“We are very much aware of what's going on and we very much are paying attention to it and we're looking at what our supplies are, which is why we've been asking the community if they can donate food,” said Catholic Charities Communication Director, Rochelle Schlortt

When lawmakers in Washington are unable to agree and a government shutdown could happen leaders at non-profits have to consider the possibility of additional people needing some help until their paychecks resume.

In the Pikes Peak region there are thousands of people relying on federal paychecks.

“Our community could potentially get hit hard,” said Schlortt

Catholic Charities does require anyone seeking help to meet with a case worker.

Supplementing food is a common bridge to stability, but other options may be better.

It can be things like diapers and formula for kids, tutoring on how avoid debt, job skill coaching for someone else in the family to bring in additional income, or getting some help dealing with financial anxiety.

Schlortt said, "It may be something where they might need to talk to a therapist or a counselor."

There is also an element of stress for non-profits.

In recent years they have been facing increased demand because of inflation and more recently there is decreased funding due to government cuts.

Schlortt said, “We know it's a tough time for everybody and so we just hope that those who can give will give to support those who cannot support themselves for right now.

Military college students could see some changes if a government shut down happens Tuesday night.

