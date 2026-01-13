Shots reportedly fired on UCCS campus over parking dispute Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There were no reports of injuries after shots were reportedly fired on the campus of UCCS in Colorado Springs on Monday night.

Police tell News5 they received a call at about 10:23 p.m. from multiple people about the gunfire. Police say they learned a student was in the process of moving things into a dorm along Clyde Way when someone confronted them over the way a vehicle had been parked. The student, identified as the victim, reportedly started running when the suspect opened fire. As of 3:45 a.m., there were no reports of any injuries.

The suspect fled the area; it isn't clear if they are a student or not. No suspect description was available the last time this article was updated. Police add that they do have video evidence of a potential suspect. Police believe the suspect fled from the campus.

As more information becomes available, News5 will provide updates.

