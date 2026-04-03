Shooting on Thursday leaves one woman hospitalized in Pueblo, according to police

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital on Thursday following a shooting in the early morning hours.

Police say they responded to East Orman Avenue in the Bessemer area around 5:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Neighbors in the area told officers they heard three shots that the shot spotter also picked up.

Officers found a woman on the scene, they say, who was shot at least once; she was taken to a local hospital. Police did not have an update on her condition at the time of this article's publication.

According to police, this is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made as of Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

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