2 people shot by Colorado Springs police after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shooting involving Colorado Springs Police was under investigation on Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., the department posted to social media that no officers were injured and everyone involved appeared to be accounted for. The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near Cimarron Street on the south side of downtown.

"Southbound Nevada is closed between East [Cimarron] Street and Moreno Avenue," police added in their social media post. "Please avoid the area."

Police say they were called to the area Thursday night at about 11:28 p.m. for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived on scene, a CSPD spokesperson says three people came out of the home and one was armed with a rifle. The suspect with the rifle reportedly pointed the gun at officers and police fired multiple shots, injuring a male and female. The people shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the third person was taken into custody, an adult male, and is considered a suspect.

An update is expected to be shared at about 4 a.m.

