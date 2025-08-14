Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A deadly shooting investigation was underway early Thursday morning.

At about 3:20 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Spruce Street on reports of shots being fired. The neighborhood is in the Bessemer neighborhood.

As of 5:20 a.m., not a lot of details were available other than that one victim was dead. No suspect information was available.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated. Watch News5 Today Thursday morning for live updates from the scene in the video player below.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.