Shooting in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police weren't able to share a lot of details tied to a shooting investigation in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday morning.

Police tell News5 they received the call at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Boulder Street and N. Tejon. At least one person had been shot and according to police they had non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 4 a.m., police didn't have any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the shooting. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information tied to a police presence in the downtown area. If police are able to provide additional details, News5 will provide updates.

