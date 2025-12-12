Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shooting in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation Friday morning

Police,Lights
Shutterstock
Police,Lights
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police weren't able to share a lot of details tied to a shooting investigation in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday morning.

Police tell News5 they received the call at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Boulder Street and N. Tejon. At least one person had been shot and according to police they had non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 4 a.m., police didn't have any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the shooting. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information tied to a police presence in the downtown area. If police are able to provide additional details, News5 will provide updates.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community