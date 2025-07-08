Shifting to a fast track for North Cheyenne Cañon Road repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Work to repair the flood damage in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is now moving forward at a quicker pace.

Gates to the popular Colorado Springs open space have been blocking the road since the first week of June.

The road was damaged a little over a mile up the canyon when flood waters pushed the creek along the road beyond its banks.

“It redirected itself over towards the road. And when it did that, it actually eroded away the embankment that was holding the road up previously,” said Colorado Springs Deputy Public Works Director, Gayle Sturdivant.

For repairs to happen, the water had to be directed back to its normal path.

Now a wall is going in where the embankment washed away.

“Water is a very powerful element in nature,” said Sturdivant, “So what we want to do is be able to keep the water where we intend it to be, in the channel, and provide a long term stability and make sure the road is safe, really, for the traveling public.”

The work is expected to happen with a quick two-week timeline. July 18 is the goal for reopening the park gates.

