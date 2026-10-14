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Shelter-in-place order issued for area along Wood Avenue in Colorado Springs

Shelter In Place
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Shelter In Place
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The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for homes and businesses along Wood Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The department said the order is for a quarter-mile radius around the 3100 block of Wood Avenue due to law enforcement activity. Near the Fillmore and Cascade Avenue intersection.

Shelter-In-Place Order Wood Avenue

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for residents within a 1/4 mile radius of 3100 Wood Ave due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 3100 Wood Ave. SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted," read the Peak Alert Tuesday night.

The Scripps News Group has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared. For more information about the shelter-in-place, click here.
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