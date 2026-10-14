Shelter-in-place order issued for area along Wood Avenue in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for homes and businesses along Wood Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The department said the order is for a quarter-mile radius around the 3100 block of Wood Avenue due to law enforcement activity. Near the Fillmore and Cascade Avenue intersection.

Peak Alerts

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for residents within a 1/4 mile radius of 3100 Wood Ave due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 3100 Wood Ave. SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted," read the Peak Alert Tuesday night.

The Scripps News Group has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared. For more information about the shelter-in-place, click here.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.