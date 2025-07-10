Suspect in custody following shelter-in-place Thursday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order was issued for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning.

The neighborhood area is located in the Old Colorado City district, just west of Midland Elementary School, and includes part of Broadway Street.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:00 a.m., and the Colorado Springs Police Department says a suspect is in custody without incident for the illegal discharge of a firearm.

The following message was issued at about 6:42 a.m.:

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for area around 1300 langmeyer st due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1300 Langmeyer Street. SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

The alert was issued through Peak Alerts, a reverse emergency notification system for El Paso and Teller Counties. Residents have to sign up for the alert service.

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

