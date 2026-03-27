Shelter-in-place lifted at Peterson Space Force Base Thursday evening

A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Peterson Space Force Base (SFB) Thursday evening, according to their public affairs department.

You can read a statement from Public Affairs at Peterson SFB below:

"At approximately 6:46 p.m. today, a Shelter in Place order was implemented on Peterson Space Force Base as a precautionary measure in response to a potential security concern. Base first responders acted quickly and appropriately, increasing security measures to ensure the safety of personnel. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. There is no known ongoing threat at this time." Peterson Space Force Base

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Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers. Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

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