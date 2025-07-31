Shelter-in-place issued along Burgess Road for law enforcement activity

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents along Burgess Road in the Black Forest area.

KOAA News5's Will Lacy

The order was issued for the quarter-mile radius around Burgess Road between Windmill Road and Greentree Road.

When we asked for details, the sheriff's office referred us to ICE officials for more on the operation. Our crews are on the way to the scene and are working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared with our newsroom. The alert sent out to the community can be viewed below.

"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 9900 block of Burgess Rd - 1/4 mile radius due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 9900 block Burgess Rd. SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

