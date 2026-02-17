Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs Police tell our newsroom that officers are on scene working to serve a warrant at a home along Hans Brinker Street. Details about what that warrant might be related to were not shared.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the following was posted to Peak Alerts for a neighborhood near Douglas Creek Open Space north of Fillmore Street and east of Centennial Boulevard:

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for Surrounding area of the 1000 block of Hans Brinker St due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1004 Hans Brinker St.

SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. Click here for a map of the impacted area.

