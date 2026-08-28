Sewage no longer running into the Arkansas River, says Pueblo Wastewater

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Wastewater Department was able to get control of an unplanned sewage discharge into the Arkansas River on Thursday.

According to the City of Pueblo, the Wastewater Department informed its downstream neighbors and users about the unplanned discharge that occurred near Confluence Park, which is located east of Runyon Field Sports Complex.

Crews stopped the discharge around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after the notification of sewage in the river.

“We need to notify the public of the untreated discharge issue in the Arkansas River so that water users, recreation individuals, and more can avoid the area,” said Director of Wastewater Andra Ahrens. “We recommend careful consideration over the next 48 to 72 hours to avoid any contamination concerns.”

According to the department, the wastewater pipe running inside the stormwater pipe had a hole cut into the top of it many years ago. When crews originally repaired it, they patched it with concrete.

In the years that followed, concrete eroded or fell from the hole, and the pressure forced sewage into the stormwater pipe that flowed back into the Arkansas River.

Pueblo Wastewater says residents in the following downstream communities should avoid water activities until Monday, August 31:



Avondale

Boone

Fowler

Manzanola

Rocky Ford

Swink

La Junta

Las Animas

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2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo The 11-day event features anniversary exhibits, free entertainment and several opportunities for discounted or free admission. 2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo

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