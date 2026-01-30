Several people injured following crash along N. Powers Blvd. Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Several people were injured following a crash on Wednesday evening, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the fire department, several vehicles were involved in the crash. At this time, it is unclear how many people were hurt or the condition they are in.

North Powers Boulevard was closed for around three hours following the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

