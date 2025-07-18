Seven Bridges Trail reopens to the public following heavy rainfall in June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Forest Service, Pikes Peak Ranger District, has reopened the Seven Bridges Trail after heavy rainfall washed out one of the bridges in June.

Watch our previous coverage showing the washout in June in the video player below.

Seven Bridges Trail Closure: Weather Impacting Local Recreation Areas

The section from Gold Camp Road to the southeast corner of Jones Park is now open.

For safety reasons, the Ranger District's trail crew removed Bridge #1 due to the washout from last month and has put a detour in its place.

Those using the trail are asked to follow the detour signs from the start of Buckhorn Trail #776, which will take you to Seven Bridges Trail at Bridge #2.

The U.S. Forest Service asks to always monitor the weather before going out on the trails, since the weather in Colorado can suddenly change.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Pikes Peak Ranger District at (719)636-1602.

