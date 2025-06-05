Seven Bridges Trail temporarily closed due to recent heavy rainfall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Due to recent heavy rainfall and potential for hazardous conditions, the Seven Bridges Trail has been temporarily closed, according to the Pikes Peak Ranger District.

The trail is in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, which is located west of The Broadmoor.

At this time, it is unclear when the trail will reopen.

🚫 Public Health and Safety Notice ⚠️Due to recent heavy rainfall and potential for hazardous conditions, the Pikes Peak Ranger District has temporarily closed the Seven Bridges Trail (FST #622).Updates will be regularly posted at https://t.co/KG3NnxdoTF pic.twitter.com/HAvUHi7hzg — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 5, 2025

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

