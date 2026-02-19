Semi truck drivers say weight and vehicle type are key factors in staying safe during windy weather conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — High winds and low visibility could have a part in a massive crash involving nearly 30 vehicles on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo, with several semi trucks among the vehicles involved in the pileup.

Truck driver Freddy Sanchez knows firsthand how dangerous these conditions can be for commercial vehicles.

"The wind can push you off out of nowhere," Sanchez said.

The crash highlights the particular challenges truck drivers face when high winds combine with poor visibility. For drivers like Sanchez, the concern extends beyond their own safety.

"It can happen in any moment because it's like I said, the wind can do whatever it wants with the heavy equipment," Sanchez said.

The risk isn't just about losing control – it's about the potential consequences when massive commercial vehicles are involved in accidents with smaller passenger cars.

"Not just for me, for the people around, because with one little kid with these trucks and a small sedan, that's bad news," Sanchez said.

Weight plays a crucial role in how trucks handle windy conditions. A lightweight or empty trailer is more susceptible to tipping over compared to a fully loaded 80,000-pound truck. The type of vehicle also matters, as high-profile semi trucks face greater wind resistance and instability.

Current weather conditions are making driving particularly treacherous for commercial drivers.

"Right now in the seasons like snow or something, it's, it's hard, it's dangerous, it's really hard," Sanchez said.

