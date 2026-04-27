'See an uptick,' Fraud expert weighs in on fake messages claiming to be from the DMV

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles are targeting residents with threats of unpaid parking fines and severe consequences.

The statewide DMV is aware of the issue and has a full page on its website dedicated to the fraudulent texts. The agency states it will not text or email individuals demanding payment for tickets or threatening prosecution.

Mark Fetterhoff with AAPRP Elder Watch said they have seen an uptick in these fraudulent text messages.

"I've seen very sophisticated examples of these and I've received some of them myself," Fetterhoff said.

Several of the texts claim to be from the Colorado DMV, saying people need to pay an unpaid parking fine and could face consequences if they did not pay soon. The message listed threats including a damaged credit score, increases in insurance premiums, and frozen bank accounts.

"In this instance, they're trying to convince you that your driver's license might be revoked in certain instances or you're going to owe a much larger fine if you don't pay right then," Fetterhoff said. "They tempt you as well to get you to react."

He said with the use of AI, the fake texts are starting to look more realistic.

"There's less grammatical errors, there's less spelling errors," Fetterhoff said.

No matter how official the message looks, Fetterhoff advises against clicking on any links.

"Don't click on any links. Don't call any phone numbers that are on these messages because they're likely going to connect you with the scammer who's going to ask for personal and financial information," Fetterhoff said.

"Important to know that the DMV is not sending out these messages," Fetterhoff said.

If you did engage or answer these text messages, you should contact your bank right away.

"So whether that's your credit card company or your bank, and just again, let them know that happened. They'll probably want to reissue you a new credit or debit card in that situation," Fetterhoff said.

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