Section 8 future unclear in Colorado Springs, application period still happening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The future of Section 8, or the Housing Choice Voucher Program, through the Colorado Springs Housing Authority (CSHA) is still unclear.

News5 was the first to report in April that the program was paused, meaning the nearly 3,000 people on a waiting list won't be allowed into the program at this time. The recipients who were already utilizing the vouchers were not impacted, but the funding timeline is in limbo.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget includes major cuts to Section 8 housing, a program that was originally supposed to be funded through 2035. The program is funded through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"For decades, Republicans have promised to restore fiscal sanity to Washington," HUD Secretary Scott Turner posted to social media this week. "President Trump is delivering results. @POTUS’ One Big Beautiful Bill will cut the deficit and help balance the checkbook in D.C."

Despite the proposed funding cuts, the executive director at CSHA says the annual July application period will still happen in case the funding situation changes. The period is only open for 48 hours.

SECTION 8 WAITING LIST ACCEPTING ONLINE PRE-APPLICATIONS:

-Application period opens July 15 at noon

-Application period closes July 17 at noon

-Click here for information on how to apply

This article will be updated with more information following a CSHA board meeting on Thursday. Expect updates to be published before 6 a.m. on Friday

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.