Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Scripps News Denver Gives fund helps Fort Collins Rescue Mission after fire shuts down shelter

Scripps News Denver viewers contributed $1,000 worth of bed sheets, while Walmart donated 50 sets of towels
The Rescue Mission is scrambling to find space for people to stay with their shelter badly damaged. Generous viewers helped Denver7 deliver much-needed supplies.
Denver7 Gives helps Fort Collins Rescue Mission after fire shuts down shelter
d7 gives fort collins rescue mission.png
D7G Fort Collins Rescue Mission.jpg
Posted

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The kitchen fire that broke out at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission last weekend has left the homeless shelter inoperable for weeks, if not months, leaders say.

This week, generous Scripps News Denver viewers were able to give Rescue Mission staff a little bit of a lift.

While the Rescue Mission works to secure temporary space for those with nowhere else to go, Denver7 Gives and Walmart packed cars with bedding and towels on Thursday,

Scripps News Denver Gives provided $1,000 worth of sheets, while the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Collins donated 50 sets of towels. Those are items the homeless shelter always needs, but especially now.

“Having clean sheets makes a huge difference for our guests,” said Seth Forwood, Northern Colorado Vice President of Programs for the Rescue Mission. “We're also limited in our laundry services, and so it helps our staff to have a supply of clean sheets that don't need to be laundered, that if they're wearing a pinch, we can just get these sheets right on the bed and get people a nice rest for the time.”

Forwood also pointed out that without the main shelter building, the Rescue Mission’s guests have limited access to showers.

A new, larger shelter is under construction, but it is not slated to open until late 2026.

The Rescue Mission is using a temporary shelter just a few blocks away from the damaged shelter building, but will need roughly twice as much space once cold weather arrives.

D7G Fort Collins Rescue Mission sheets.jpg

“Last winter, there was one night where we had to turn away 13 men, even with 159 bed spaces,” said Forwood. “And so we're gonna need much more than 160 beds this winter, I believe.”

With that extra need for space, extra sheets will come in handy.

Leaders at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission load donated sheets into a truck outside the homeless shelter, badly damaged by a fire this week.
Leaders at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission load donated sheets into a truck outside the homeless shelter, badly damaged by a fire this week.

“We’re in a tight spot,” Forwood said. “It feels like a month, within a couple of days of work... We have to say, thanks to the overwhelming support that we've gotten. You know, my phone is blowing up. There's donations coming in from all sorts of people. Thank you and your listeners for being able to provide this for us. It's going to really help us out.”

___

Are most state fairs in large cities? Here’s what we found

For years discussions have come up over moving the Colorado State Fair from its home in Pueblo to somewhere else in the state like Denver.

Are most state fairs in large cities? Here’s what we found

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community