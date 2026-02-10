Scoop the poop: Springs dog owners frustrated with neighbors not cleaning up pet waste

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Dog owners across Colorado Springs are expressing frustration with neighbors who fail to clean up after their pets, creating unsanitary conditions in neighborhoods and potentially harming local waterways.

"Pick up their poop!" one resident shouted, echoing the sentiment of many pet owners who say irresponsible neighbors are making walks unpleasant.

Symone, who lives in southeast Colorado Springs near Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard, walks her dogs Sir Oreo and Sir Winston "Bark"-tholomew regularly. She says the problem is persistent in her area.

"We go out two times a week and on the road we walk on, has poop on it. It makes me feel like people don't care about where they live," said Symone.

The issue extends beyond individual neighborhoods. Samantha, who lives in the Valley Hi area, takes her dogs Bennie and Mango to Bear Creek Dog Park, but encounters the same problem during neighborhood walks.

"When I walk the neighborhoods, I'll see poop on the ground," said Samantha.

For residents dealing with negligent neighbors, the City of Colorado Springs advises calling neighborhood services or filing a complaint through the city's website or mobile app.

The problem goes beyond aesthetics and courtesy. According to the Colorado Department of Health's website, unattended dog waste can contaminate rivers and lakes because water from precipitation does not get treated before entering waterways.

Donna, a Divide resident who frequently walks her husky Deenie, says the issue affects her community daily.

"It's a husky, you gotta walk em," said Donna .

She noted that waste left in her area can flow downstream, compounding the environmental impact.

"It's everyday. It's disrespectful. People have gotten a little rude over time, but it's part of the deal," said Donna.

Despite the challenges, dog owners remain committed to being responsible pet ownership.

As Symone noted about her pets, "They bring so much joy to your life."

All dog owners interviewed shared the same message to neighbors, if you want to own a dog, cleaning up after them is part of your responsibility.

