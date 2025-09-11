School is back in session for more than 100 snowplow drivers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — School is back in session for snowplow drivers in Colorado Springs.

More than 100 drivers are part of the three-day training. They are learning how to prepare for those snowy roads.

The school teaches them everything from how to drive the plow to vehicle maintenance.

"This is continued education, these are big pieces of equipment, and they are being operated in less than desirable conditions. We want to do everything in our power to make sure they are in shape and on their game and ready to serve the citizens of our great city." Clint Brown, Street Operations Manager

The City of Colorado Springs says during a winter storm, primary and secondary roads are plowed first.

Residential streets get plowed only if at least six inches of snow falls in that area.

