Salvation Army's Hope Needs Help campaign continues amid budget shortfall

Back in August, the Salvation Army Colorado Springs launched the "Hope Needs Help" campaign to raise money amid the $1 billion shortfall in Colorado.

The organization was set to lose $1 million in funding, forcing it to reduce capacity in the Family Hope Center, an emergency family shelter that provides local families with support services and long-term stability planning for families in crisis.

Now, the Salvation Army is hosting an Open House event on Saturday, October 18, to hopefully raise enough money to reopen the family shelter to its full capacity.

From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the community is invited to the Open House at 709 S. Sierra Madre St.

Attendees are invited to participate in the following:



Shelter tours

Client testimonies

Outdoor games

Mateo’s food truck

Meet-and-greet opportunities

Information on volunteering and donating

Since August, the Salvation Army says that the Colorado Springs Rotary Club has helped organize resource fairs, open houses, led vaccination clinics, and overhauled the donation and supply room.

The event is free and open to the public.

