Salvation Army launches new campaign to address Colorado budget shortfall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salvation Army Colorado Springs has launched the "Hope Needs Help" Campaign to ask for community support as Colorado's $1.2 billion budget shortfall threatens funding for some of the organization's programs.

The Salvation Army states that, with increased demand for services, reduced funding, and declining donations, the local organization is facing a $1,000,000 shortfall in its 2025 operating budget.

“We’ve never turned away someone in need, and we don’t intend to start now. But to keep from reducing our key services to the community like food, shelter, and hope for families in crisis, we need the community to step up and help us meet this shortfall.” Major Steve Ball, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Colorado Springs

The new campaign will also include an open house on Wednesday, September 3, a the Salvation Army Family Hope Center (709 South Sierra Madre Street) for community members to take a tour of the facility.

They say that 100% of donations will stay in the local community to support the following programs;



Emergency food distribution

Homelessness prevention

Veteran support

Youth mentorship

If you'd like to make a donation, visit the Salvation Army's website.

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing. Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.