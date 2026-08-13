Salida Police Department cancels contract with Flock Safety, cites community concerns

SALIDA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salida Police Department has announced it will be canceling its contract with Flock Safety and will stop using the Flock Automated License Plate Readers.

The department says technology must be balanced with privacy, civil liberties and concerns of the community.

In their release, Salida Police have been hearing concerns from community members about the use of Flock cameras, with questions including the following:



privacy

data retention

information access

inappropriate uses of the system

Ultimately, they made the decision to cancel the contract.

Without the contract, the department says they are still committed to public safety and believe being effective means transparency, accountability and open dialogue with the community.

Despite ending the contract, Salida Police also note they do not support the acts of vandalism that have been associated with Flock Cameras. They add if anyone has any information about the recent damage done to the cameras, they are asked to call the department at (719)539-6880.

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