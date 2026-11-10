Safe2Tell receives second-highest report total in program's history, majority in good faith, report finds

A new report from Safe2Tell shows kids are taking the program seriously.

The report, conducted by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, says more than 29,000 reports were submitted during last year’s school year, the second highest in program history.

Safe2Tell found 97.6 percent of those reports were in good faith, the highest level yet. Those reports helped connect students with mental health more than 51,000 times, and prompted more than 3,600 welfare checks.

The most frequent reported concerns were school safety, mental health, and bullying, which together accounted for nearly half of all reports.

To read the full report, click here.

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