RV fire spreads to a house in Pueblo Monday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — No injuries were reported after a fire spread from an RV to a house Monday night in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Fire Department tells News5 the blaze started just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hellbeck Drive. The neighborhood is west of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city.

A spokesperson with the fire department says other homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

