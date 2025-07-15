Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

RV fire spreads to a house in Pueblo Monday night

An RV fire spread to a home in Pueblo Monday night in a neighborhood just west of Lake Minnequa.
Fire under investigation in Pueblo Monday night
RV Fire
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — No injuries were reported after a fire spread from an RV to a house Monday night in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Fire Department tells News5 the blaze started just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hellbeck Drive. The neighborhood is west of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city.

A spokesperson with the fire department says other homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation.

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community