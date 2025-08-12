Ruxton Power Plant: 100 years of Colorado Springs Utilities renewable energy

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KOAA) — Water coming off steep Pikes Peak creates a lot of water pressure and for 100 years the Ruxton Power Plant has been generating electricity from the renewable resource.

“It utilizes water, which we utilize for drinking, and it makes it where we take that water and make energy out of it,” said Colorado Springs Utilities, CEO, Travas Deal, “It's renewable energy. It's been around for a long time, very low maintenance, and it's a great it's a great resource for us.”

The Ruxton Plant started generating power in 1925.

It is a couple of miles up the south slope of Pikes Peak.

You get to it either by the Pikes Peak Cog Railway or driving several hours on backroads.

Despite its age, it is considered one of the most efficient and reliable energy sources in the Colorado Springs Utilities system.

“This plant is as nicely engineered as one I've ever seen. It is just perfectly designed right down to, you know, the size of the wheel, the speed, all that stuff. You couldn't make a better power plant to this day,” said Colorado Springs Utilities, Plant System Operator, Chris Thompson.

Springs utilities is working to expand renewable resources, only most of that is happening with solar and wind.

“We're limited. We don't have the tributaries for large, large levels of water,” said Deal.

There are other hydro systems in the country using massive reservoirs where they release water to increase energy production.

It is different for Colorado Springs Utilities.

Water is released from smaller lakes and reservoirs for the drinking supply first, then generating electricity is an added benefit.

For 100 years Ruxton has been consistently been contributing to the Colorado Springs power supply.___

Pueblo Indivisible launches 'Rock the Message' to share messages of democracy and justice A message is being painted that goes beyond the canvas. The project addresses local concerns, including calls for more engagement from Pueblo's representative. Pueblo Indivisible launches 'Rock the Message' to share messages of democracy and justice

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.