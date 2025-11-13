Ruth Holley Library here to stay: PPLD celebrates building's purchase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Ruth Holley Library in eastern Colorado Springs will remain a permanent fixture in the community after the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) purchased the building it had been leasing.

The announcement comes more than a year after the PPLD board considered closing the branch. Library leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining this location, citing lower literacy rates in eastern Colorado Springs compared to the rest of El Paso County.

"The vision of this library is to have a larger children's services area, expanded library services and expanded hours of service," said Teona Shainidze-Krebs, PPLD Board CEO.

The library serves as a vital community resource for families like Ana Mendoza and her daughter Emery, who attend weekly toddler time sessions.

"We come to the Ruth Holley Library once a week for toddler time. It's where they read books to the children and sing songs and it's really interactive," said Mendoza.

For Mendoza, the library's location makes it particularly valuable.

"It's the nearest library to our house. The socialization that we get around here is really great for Emery," she said.

Kathleen Owings, PPLD Foundation Vice President, assessed the community need that drove the decision to maintain the branch.

"Literacy in this area is lower than the rest of El Paso County. So, we are adamant to continue this installation," said Owings.

The library also serves regular adult patrons like Steve Lightfoot, who visits multiple times per week.

"It's kind of quiet and secluded, centrally located. I like that," said Lightfoot .

Specific details about the planned expansions are still being developed. PPLD will provide updates during early 2026 Town Hall meetings.

___

____

