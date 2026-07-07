Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival canceled as wildfires continue to burn in Southern Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An annual whitewater festival in Southern Colorado will be put on pause for 2026 as wildfires continue to threaten Southern Colorado communities.

Organizers of the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival said this year's event will be canceled. In social media posts from the Fremont Community Foundation and Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance, the announcement was made.

Citing the multiple wildfires burning in Southern Colorado, and now that parts of Fremont County are under evacuation, the organizers feel that they cannot ask for volunteers or emergency personnel to take on additional responsibility, with resources already being used heavily.

Refunds are being issued to ticket holders, and vendors are being contacted directly.

The festival traditionally runs July 17-18 in Cañon City.

___

91,000 Acres, 212 Homes Lost, and New Evacuations An update on the devastating Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned over 91,000 acres and destroyed 212 structures. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Fremont County as over 1000 firefighters continue to battle the massive blaze. 91,000 Acres, 212 Homes Lost, and New Evacuations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.