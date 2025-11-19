Rotary Club launches campaign to restore Colorado Springs' historic Acacia Park bandshell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Rotary Club has announced plans to renovate the historic bandshell at Acacia Park, breathing new life into what the city calls a "treasured, but under-utilized” piece of Downtown.

"There's many reasons to do this project, one is let's save this old building," said Trevor Dierdorff, President of the Colorado Springs Rotary Club.

The idea started as a conversation during Rotary's 2025 board retreat, a "what if?" that turned into a plan.

"The next week, I happened to be in a meeting where the mayor was present. And I asked him about the possibility of us doing this project, and he was instantly excited about it," said Dierdorff.

The city agreed, calling the bandshell a treasured but underutilized asset. That support was spelled out in a letter promising partnership and historic preservation. The city is even supporting a new name if the project is completed, "The Rotary Club Bandshell at Acacia Park."

You can view the letter below:

The bandshell carries significant historical value, with features dating back more than a century.

"In 1917, a plaque was added with the Gettysburg Address and a little medallion that is for the Grand Army of the Republic," said Dierdorff.

The Rotary Club sees this as an opportunity to complete the project without burdening taxpayers.

"The city procurement process can be arduous and I think that this is a good way for this project to get done without it taking taxpayer dollars and city resources," said Dierdorff.

For local musicians like Christi Bovee, who has taught music for years in Colorado Springs, the idea of bringing more art to Acacia Park represents a dream come true.

"I mean, it's so important for a community for young people especially to experience the arts," said Bovee. "It would be incredible just to be able to see our friends and our fans, to be able to experience our music in that outdoor setting."

The vision harkens back to the 1940s, when this little stage was home to summer crowds and square dancing was a centerpiece of Downtown joy.

"How many bands would really love to do a performance there," said Dierdorff.

Rotary believes it can be that again, a place to hear a song, to meet a neighbor, to feel like this city is a little more connected.

"Palmer High School is right there and they've got a band, an orchestra, a choir, a jazz band, a drama department. How might they utilize that," said Dierdorff.

Beyond the renovation itself, Dierdorff hopes the project will streamline future events at the park.

"With the city, you've got to get a permit and there's insurance and security and all that and I really hope that one of the outcomes of this is that we simplify putting live music, live performances, art back in our park," said Dierdorff.

The Rotary Club has established a dedicated website for the project where community members can learn more and contribute to the effort.

"Well, as details continue to come out, they're going to be posted online, but also we've got a web page that is rotarybandshell.com. And not only will you learn information and history of the bandshell, but conveniently, there's also an opportunity to donate," said Dierdorff.

Renovations, fundraising and designs are all still ahead. But for now, the vision is simple, take something old and make it matter again.

