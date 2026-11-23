ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Rocky Ford Fire Department is investigating after an individual was found dead inside a burning home overnight.
The fire department responded to the home located in the area of 7th and Chestnut after receiving a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and upon entering the home, crews found a deceased individual inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragic incident,” a spokesperson for the fire department said in a news release.
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