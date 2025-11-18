Riverwalk in Pueblo drained Monday for ongoing construction project

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Riverwalk in Pueblo may look a little different after crews drained the water out for a construction project.

Officials say the project includes expanding the channel and building a two-story boathouse.

The project started last summer and is expected to take around two years to complete. Officials say the Riverwalk should be full again sometime next week.

___

____

