Riverwalk in Pueblo drained Monday for ongoing construction project

The Riverwalk in Pueblo may look a little different. Crews drained the water out for a construction project.
Pueblo Riverwalk
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Riverwalk in Pueblo may look a little different after crews drained the water out for a construction project.

Officials say the project includes expanding the channel and building a two-story boathouse.

The project started last summer and is expected to take around two years to complete. Officials say the Riverwalk should be full again sometime next week.

