Rider killed in crash at Circle Drive and Van Buren Street identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The identity of a rider who died in a crash along Circle Drive near Van Buren Street has been released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

John Ruhe, 33, has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle crash on May 16th, just before 1:00 a.m. According to officers who arrived on scene, they were notified that Ruhe died on scene.

Due to the death, the CSPD Major Crash Team was called in to investigate the crash. Their initial on-scene investigation revealed that Ruhe may have been traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane on North Circle Drive before crossing into the southbound lanes and striking a guardrail.

The major crash team says that speed appears to be a factor in this crash.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains open, according to the department. This was the 22nd traffic fatality in 2026, according to CSPD.

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