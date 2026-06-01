Rider dead following morning crash along Fillmore Street, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A rider is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday morning in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened along Fillmore Street around 8:00 a.m. Fillmore Street was shut down for several hours on Monday while officers investigated the crash at Fillmore Street and North Prospect Street.

According to officers on scene, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fillmore went to make a left-hand turn into a business parking lot. While making the turn, officers say the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle heading westbound, ejecting the rider.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the CSPD Major Crash Unit's investigation. They were released from the scene with no injuries, and no formal charges have been filed, according to the department at the time of this article's publication.

Speed is not considered a factor in this crash.

The El Paso County Coroner will release the identity of the rider at a later date.

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