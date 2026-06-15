Rider dead following crash at Briargate Parkway and Lexington Drive Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 has learned that a motorcycle rider died Monday morning following a crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. along Briargate Parkway at Lexington Drive, which is located on the northeast side of the city.

CSPD says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Briargate Parkway. They also say the motorcycle hit a vehicle heading westbound on Briargate Parkway that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Lexington Drive.

Despite life-saving efforts, the rider was pronounced dead on the scene. The El Paso County Coroner will release the identity of the rider at a later date.

At this time, CSPD says speed could be a factor in the crash.

The road was shut down for several hours while crews investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

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