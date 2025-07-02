Reviving Colorado Springs' Historic City Auditorium: A Vision for the Future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is renewed optimism for the revival of the historic City Auditorium in Downtown Colorado Springs.

It is a landmark with a legacy that spans more than a century.

Despite facing financial challenges for decades, a proposed public-private partnership aims to bring vitality back into this city-owned building.

Originally constructed in 1923, the City Auditorium has long been a central part of the community, hosting events and concerts.

Jesse Morreale, owner of AVA Presents, has a personal connection to the venue.

“I grew up coming to events here. One of my first concerts was here when I was a kid. I'm a Colorado Springs native,” said Morreale.

His passion for music has evolved into a successful career in concert promotion, which he hopes to channel into revitalizing the auditorium.

Morreale explained, “The name AVA stands for the Alternative Venue Alliance, and I try to work with non-traditional venue owners, such as municipalities and institutions,”

His work includes repurposing underutilized spaces in a way that honors their history while making them functional for contemporary use.

The City Auditorium is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It is a status that's rare, hard to get, and we always hope that when people identify historic buildings, they will preserve them,” said Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Director, Matt Mayberry.

Many elements of the building’s 100-year history remain in place

For example, two murals painted on the walls above the two box offices were commissioned during the Great Depression as part of government programs aimed at stimulating the economy.

“This was where the government would hire artists and writers to implement civic improvements,” said Mayberry.

Morreale is committed to enhancing the historic structure while integrating modern improvements.

His goal is to create a venue that showcases up-and-coming artists and also offers a gathering place of other community events.

“I've got long-standing relationships with many in the touring community, including agents, managers, and the bands themselves,” said Morreale.

The vision for the City Auditorium is to serve as a bridge between smaller venues like local bars and large arenas like Red Rocks or the Ball Arena.

“We're seeing venues of this size built all over the country, and luckily for Colorado Springs, there’s one here already; it just needs some love,” said Morreale.

After 100 years, the toll on the auditorium is evident, but Morreale believes that revitalization is achievable.

He also acknowledges that patience will be necessary as the revitalization efforts happen a little at a time.

A vote by Colorado Springs City Council later in the month has to happen to finalize the public/private agreement.___

