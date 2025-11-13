Retail sales bounced back nationally; local business owners say they are not yet feeling it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Retail sales across the country bounced back in October, showing both monthly and yearly gains heading into the holiday shopping season, according to the latest report from the National Retail Federation.

But some small business owners in Colorado Springs say they’re still waiting to feel that momentum.

Christmas came a little early at Terra Verde Boutique in Downtown Colorado Springs. Their Christmas decorations are up as they prepare for the holiday shopping season.

“Our store is ready for the holidays,” said co-owner Leah Riehl. “So far this season, we have not had the sales we were hoping for... We haven’t seen the same amount of traffic. We have the same number of goods. We have the same price point.”

Austin Wilson-Bradley, Director of Economic Development with the Downtown Partnership, says gross sales Downtown are trending higher overall at approximately $324 million year-to-date, which is roughly 8% higher than the same period last year.

However, Wilson-Bradley says an increase in gross sales does not mean every downtown business is feeling the boost.

At Good Intentions, another Downtown store, owner Kelsee Swenn echoed that concern.

“Personally, as a business owner, it’s not something I felt,” said Swenn.

Still, the National Retail Federation (NRF) expects holiday sales to increase by up to 4% this year. For local shops, the holiday season is one of the most important times of the year.

“Money that the community puts in small businesses this time of year is what pays our rent in January and February,” said Swenn.

As the holiday shopping season ramps up, local business owners are hopeful that customers will choose to shop small and support their local businesses.

___

Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado Check this out! If you made your way outside Tuesday evening, you may have noticed a pink or green glow in the sky. Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.