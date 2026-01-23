Resources available as cold temperatures and snow move in this weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — When single digits hit, temporary shelters open in Colorado Springs. At the shelter run by Hope COS along West Colorado Avenue, work is happening Thursday to make a place to sleep available through the weekend.

The shelter only opens when temperatures drop below 20 degrees. They also stock the kitchen to offer warm meals, which requires volunteers and donations each time they open.

"We put those out (volunteer asks and donations) on Facebook, on our social media pages, on our web page, and... we can always count on... the community to step up and help out in those times," said Joel Siebersma with Hope COS. "We're very grateful for it."

The shelter also offers a shuttle service for anyone needing a ride to it. The shelter will be open starting Wednesday night, and as of the publishing of this web story, will be open through Monday.

For those needing help paying home heating costs, Colorado's federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will pay a portion of it.

If your income is 60% or less of the state median income level, you qualify for the assistance. To apply for LEAP, call 866-HEAT-HELP.

You can also call 2-1-1 for energy efficient services, which include home improvements like furnace repairs and replacing insulation. They also offer winter clothing, bedding and home assistance including snow shoveling and yard work.

