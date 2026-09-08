Reports of gunshots lead to shelter in place at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex has been asked to shelter in place after what police described as several reports of shots being fired.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they received multiple calls just after 8:30 Monday night.

Officers made their way to the Creekside at Palmer Park Apartments, south of Powers and Palmer Park, where the reports came from, and began a search for a suspect.

As they search the area, they are asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors, and stay away from any windows.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

More on the Peak Alert can be found here.

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