Reports of child abuse drop holiday weeks, but that doesn't mean the abuse does

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A break from school for the holidays is welcome by most students, but some may be returning home to a nightmare of abuse and neglect without the watchful eyes of their teachers.

The Colorado Abuse and Neglect Hotline sees a drop in call volume while kids are out of school, according to data from the state, as educators play a key role in mandatory reporting. More than 70 percent of 2024 referrals came from mandatory reporters, and calls drop about 25 percent during holiday and summer breaks because teachers and counselors aren't seeing kids daily. Mo Basenberg, the Executive Director of Safe Passage in Colorado Springs, says keeping kids safe in our community falls on the shoulders of every adult.

"We do rely on everyone in the community," Basenberg explained. "If you have some concerns, you need to take those forward. What I always like to describe is that you're seeing maybe what is a piece of a puzzle that other people might have seen other pieces, and you help us as the system that's responding put together the whole picture."

Safe Passage is a non-profit that gives abused children a voice and enables the healing process by acting as the single source of contact for medical, investigative, and legal services. Safe Passage serves children from birth to the age of 18, as well as intellectually and developmentally disabled adults, who are victims of sexual or physical abuse and/or are witnesses to homicide or domestic violence. Click here for more information or to donate to their cause.

People can call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline 24/7 at 844-CO-4-Kids.

Symptoms of child abuse from the Mayo Clinic can be read below:

A child who's being abused may feel guilty, ashamed or confused. The child may be afraid to tell anyone about the abuse, especially if the abuser is a parent, other relative or family friend. That's why it's vital to watch for red flags, such as:

Withdrawal from friends or usual activities

Changes in behavior — such as aggression, anger, hostility or hyperactivity — or changes in school performance

Depression, anxiety or unusual fears, or a sudden loss of self-confidence

Sleep problems and nightmares

An apparent lack of supervision

Frequent absences from school

Rebellious or defiant behavior

Self-harm or attempts at suicide

Specific signs and symptoms depend on the type of abuse and can vary. Keep in mind that warning signs are just that — warning signs. The presence of warning signs doesn't necessarily mean that a child is being abused.

Physical abuse signs and symptoms

Unexplained injuries, such as bruises, broken bones (fractures) or burns

Injuries that don't match the given explanation

Injuries that aren't compatible with the child's developmental ability

Sexual abuse signs and symptoms

Sexual behavior or knowledge that's inappropriate for the child's age

Pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infection

Genital or anal pain, bleeding, or injury

Statements by the child that he or she was sexually abused

Inappropriate sexual behavior with other children

Emotional abuse signs and symptoms

Delayed or inappropriate emotional development

Loss of self-confidence or self-esteem

Social withdrawal or a loss of interest or enthusiasm

Depression

Avoidance of certain situations, such as refusing to go to school or ride the bus

Appears to desperately seek affection

A decrease in school performance or loss of interest in school

Loss of previously acquired developmental skills

Neglect signs and symptoms

Poor growth

Excessive weight with medical complications that are not being adequately addressed

Poor personal cleanliness

Lack of clothing or supplies to meet physical needs

Hoarding or stealing food

Poor record of school attendance

Lack of appropriate attention for medical, dental or psychological problems or lack of necessary follow-up care

Parental behavior

Sometimes a parent's demeanor or behavior sends red flags about child abuse. Warning signs include a parent who:

Shows little concern for the child

Appears unable to recognize physical or emotional distress in the child

Blames the child for the problems

Consistently belittles or berates the child, and describes the child with negative terms, such as "worthless" or "evil"

Expects the child to provide attention and care to the parent and seems jealous of other family members getting attention from the child

Uses harsh physical discipline

Demands an inappropriate level of physical or academic performance

Severely limits the child's contact with others

Offers conflicting or unconvincing explanations for a child's injuries or no explanation at all

Repeatedly brings the child for medical evaluations or requests medical tests, such as X-rays and lab tests, for concerns not seen during the health care provider's examination

Physical punishment

Child health experts condemn the use of violence in any form, but some people still use physical punishment, such as spanking, to discipline their children. While parents and caregivers often use physical punishment with the intention of helping their children or making their behavior better, research shows that spanking is linked with worse, not better, behavior. It's also linked to mental health problems, difficult relationships with parents, lower self-esteem and lower academic performance.

Any physical punishment may leave emotional scars. Parental behaviors that cause pain, physical injury or emotional trauma — even when done in the name of discipline — could be child abuse.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.