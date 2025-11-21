Reports of child abuse drop holiday weeks, but that doesn't mean the abuse does

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A break from school for the holidays is welcome by most students, but some may be returning home to a nightmare of abuse and neglect without the watchful eyes of their teachers.
The Colorado Abuse and Neglect Hotline sees a drop in call volume while kids are out of school, according to data from the state, as educators play a key role in mandatory reporting. More than 70 percent of 2024 referrals came from mandatory reporters, and calls drop about 25 percent during holiday and summer breaks because teachers and counselors aren't seeing kids daily. Mo Basenberg, the Executive Director of Safe Passage in Colorado Springs, says keeping kids safe in our community falls on the shoulders of every adult.
"We do rely on everyone in the community," Basenberg explained. "If you have some concerns, you need to take those forward. What I always like to describe is that you're seeing maybe what is a piece of a puzzle that other people might have seen other pieces, and you help us as the system that's responding put together the whole picture."
Safe Passage is a non-profit that gives abused children a voice and enables the healing process by acting as the single source of contact for medical, investigative, and legal services. Safe Passage serves children from birth to the age of 18, as well as intellectually and developmentally disabled adults, who are victims of sexual or physical abuse and/or are witnesses to homicide or domestic violence. Click here for more information or to donate to their cause.
People can call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline 24/7 at 844-CO-4-Kids.
Symptoms of child abuse from the Mayo Clinic can be read below:
A child who's being abused may feel guilty, ashamed or confused. The child may be afraid to tell anyone about the abuse, especially if the abuser is a parent, other relative or family friend. That's why it's vital to watch for red flags, such as:
- Withdrawal from friends or usual activities
- Changes in behavior — such as aggression, anger, hostility or hyperactivity — or changes in school performance
- Depression, anxiety or unusual fears, or a sudden loss of self-confidence
- Sleep problems and nightmares
- An apparent lack of supervision
- Frequent absences from school
- Rebellious or defiant behavior
- Self-harm or attempts at suicide
Specific signs and symptoms depend on the type of abuse and can vary. Keep in mind that warning signs are just that — warning signs. The presence of warning signs doesn't necessarily mean that a child is being abused.
Physical abuse signs and symptoms
- Unexplained injuries, such as bruises, broken bones (fractures) or burns
- Injuries that don't match the given explanation
- Injuries that aren't compatible with the child's developmental ability
Sexual abuse signs and symptoms
- Sexual behavior or knowledge that's inappropriate for the child's age
- Pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infection
- Genital or anal pain, bleeding, or injury
- Statements by the child that he or she was sexually abused
- Inappropriate sexual behavior with other children
Emotional abuse signs and symptoms
- Delayed or inappropriate emotional development
- Loss of self-confidence or self-esteem
- Social withdrawal or a loss of interest or enthusiasm
- Depression
- Avoidance of certain situations, such as refusing to go to school or ride the bus
- Appears to desperately seek affection
- A decrease in school performance or loss of interest in school
- Loss of previously acquired developmental skills
Neglect signs and symptoms
- Poor growth
- Excessive weight with medical complications that are not being adequately addressed
- Poor personal cleanliness
- Lack of clothing or supplies to meet physical needs
- Hoarding or stealing food
- Poor record of school attendance
- Lack of appropriate attention for medical, dental or psychological problems or lack of necessary follow-up care
Parental behavior
Sometimes a parent's demeanor or behavior sends red flags about child abuse. Warning signs include a parent who:
- Shows little concern for the child
- Appears unable to recognize physical or emotional distress in the child
- Blames the child for the problems
- Consistently belittles or berates the child, and describes the child with negative terms, such as "worthless" or "evil"
- Expects the child to provide attention and care to the parent and seems jealous of other family members getting attention from the child
- Uses harsh physical discipline
- Demands an inappropriate level of physical or academic performance
- Severely limits the child's contact with others
- Offers conflicting or unconvincing explanations for a child's injuries or no explanation at all
- Repeatedly brings the child for medical evaluations or requests medical tests, such as X-rays and lab tests, for concerns not seen during the health care provider's examination
Physical punishment
Child health experts condemn the use of violence in any form, but some people still use physical punishment, such as spanking, to discipline their children. While parents and caregivers often use physical punishment with the intention of helping their children or making their behavior better, research shows that spanking is linked with worse, not better, behavior. It's also linked to mental health problems, difficult relationships with parents, lower self-esteem and lower academic performance.
Any physical punishment may leave emotional scars. Parental behaviors that cause pain, physical injury or emotional trauma — even when done in the name of discipline — could be child abuse.
Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against
Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.