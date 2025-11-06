Reports of a propane tank exploding on the north side of Pueblo with injuries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Police tell News5 there were reports of at least two people injured after someone claimed a propane tank exploded just south of the Candlewood Suites on Thursday.

Police say they received a call at about 7:49 a.m. for reports of smoke near the Walmart off Dillon Drive. The area is on the north side of the city. Early into the investigation, a witness told police he was burned by a fire following a propane tank exploding and there was a woman who was also injured. The fire appeared to be in a nearby field. However, the extent of injuries and details on exactly how many people may have been injured were not immediately available.

The fire department was also called to the area. No other information was available the last time this article was updated at 8:20 a.m.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information tied to a large first responder presence in the area.

